  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. DG1 DarGlobal

DG1 DarGlobal

Dubai, UAE
from
€434,808
;
12 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DG1 represents the FIRST of 
a series of exclusive luxury 
residences with the ultimate 
architecture, the ultimate 
Location and the ultimate 
interior specifications.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
19
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of apartment building DG1 DarGlobal

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 4bdr maid
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,15M
Apartment building Studio | Fashionz | JVT
Dubai, UAE
from
€210,000
Residential complex Residential complex Viridis with water park, swimming pool, and sports fields, with the city views, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€98,000
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments and townhouses Eleganz close to highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€360,436
Apartment building 2BR | The Hamilton | Town Square
Dubai, UAE
from
€243,000
You are viewing
DG1 DarGlobal
Dubai, UAE
from
€434,808
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Cloud Tower | JVT
Apartment building 1BR | Cloud Tower | JVT
Dubai, UAE
from
€228,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, known as Cloud Tower by Tiger Group Neighbouring Areas; Dubai Production City – 1.2Km Midtown by Deyaar – 1.2Km The Springs – 2.2Km Victory Heights – 2.9Km Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Furnished BUA; 800 Sqft Powder room Built-in-wardrobe Laundry space Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Leisure & Park Basketball & Tennis court Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Yoga & Meditation Shopping & Supermarket Beach Access For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | Como Residence | Nakheel
Apartment building 3BR | Como Residence | Nakheel
Dubai, UAE
from
€7,94M
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 3 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 6,500 Sqft Maid room Laundry area Powder room Office area Store area Back Kitchen Outdoor Lounge Terrace Lobby, lift & Waiting area Reception Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Cycling, Running & Jogging area School & Institutes Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Beach access Concierge services Business Center with meeting rooms Separate drivers quarter Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments Nearby Neighbourhood; Dubai Media City – 2.2Km Acacia Avenues – 3.2Km The Greens – 3.3Km The Views – 3.4Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Oakley Square | Payment Plan
Apartment building 1BR | Oakley Square | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€322,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Oakley Square by Ellington Properties Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 50% On Handover – 30% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 815 Sqft Powder room Study area Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Health care centre Kid’s play area Parks & Leisure Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Shopping area Cycling, Jogging & Running track Dining & Retail outlet Spa & Sauna Fitness centre School & Institute Sports court Lap Pool Baja shelf Cabanas Lush spaces Padel tennis Cinema room Nearby Neighbourhood; Victory Heights – 2.2Km Sports City – 2.5Km JVT – 2.9Km Villa Lantana – 3.0Km Motor City – 3.1Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Realting.com
Go