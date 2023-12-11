DG1 DarGlobal

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, known as Cloud Tower by Tiger Group
Neighbouring Areas;
Dubai Production City – 1.2Km
Midtown by Deyaar – 1.2Km
The Springs – 2.2Km
Victory Heights – 2.9Km
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
2 Bath
Furnished
BUA; 800 Sqft
Powder room
Built-in-wardrobe
Laundry space
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Health care centre
Leisure & Park
Basketball & Tennis court
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Spa & Sauna room
Yoga & Meditation
Shopping & Supermarket
Beach Access
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 3 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Como Residence by Nakheel
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 6,500 Sqft
Maid room
Laundry area
Powder room
Office area
Store area
Back Kitchen
Outdoor Lounge
Terrace
Lobby, lift & Waiting area
Reception
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Dining & Retail outlet
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park
Restaurant & Cafe
Basketball & Tennis court
Cycling, Running & Jogging area
School & Institutes
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
Beach access
Concierge services
Business Center with meeting rooms
Separate drivers quarter
Each unit has independent & secure storage compartments
Nearby Neighbourhood;
Dubai Media City – 2.2Km
Acacia Avenues – 3.2Km
The Greens – 3.3Km
The Views – 3.4Km
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Oakley Square by Ellington Properties
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 20%
During Construction – 50%
On Handover – 30%
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
2 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 815 Sqft
Powder room
Study area
Laundry area
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Parks & Leisure
Restaurant & Cafe
Supermarket & Shopping area
Shopping area
Cycling, Jogging & Running track
Dining & Retail outlet
Spa & Sauna
Fitness centre
School & Institute
Sports court
Lap Pool
Baja shelf
Cabanas
Lush spaces
Padel tennis
Cinema room
Nearby Neighbourhood;
Victory Heights – 2.2Km
Sports City – 2.5Km
JVT – 2.9Km
Villa Lantana – 3.0Km
Motor City – 3.1Km
