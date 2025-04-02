Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Zatoka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Zatoka, Ukraine

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Zatoka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Zatoka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 7/11
26162 Selling a 1-room apartment in Zatoka. First line. Direct view of the sea. High-qualit…
$25,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes