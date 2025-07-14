Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Urban Hromada
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

261 property total found
Commercial property 750 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 750 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 9
$19
per month
Commercial property 1 200 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 200 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 200 m²
31246. Rent of office premises st. Gagarin from 10 to 1200 m. The price is $ 300 Shevchenko…
$300
per month
Commercial property 2 265 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 265 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 2 265 m²
25930. I will rent a premise on Pedagogical Street. Detached. Total area 2265 sq.m. Possible…
$15,855
per month
Commercial property 192 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 192 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 192 m²
24716. I will rent an office in the Napoleon business center on Uspenskaya. Total area 191.7…
$1,540
per month
Commercial property 588 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 588 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 588 m²
25754 We offer for rent a restaurant space a step away from the City Garden on Lanzheronovsk…
$3,500
per month
Commercial property 90 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 90 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 90 m²
17602 A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office-type premise with a tot…
$720
per month
Commercial property 69 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 69 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 69 m²
30838. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$900
per month
Commercial property 93 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 93 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 93 m²
30233. Office rent without commission (0%) in the business center on French Boulevard. Offic…
$1,395
per month
Commercial property 70 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 70 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
№4748 In the park area there is a cozy Café of 70 sq.m. with a summer terrace of 150 sq.m. N…
$500
per month
Commercial property 91 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 91 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 91 m²
29930. For rent a front space on Segedskaya Street. Front entrance and two windows. Modern r…
$1,600
per month
Commercial property 61 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 61 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 61 m²
30448. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$920
per month
Commercial property 88 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 88 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 88 m²
30763. I will rent an office in Arcadia in 26-Zhemchuzhina on Genuezskaya Street. Office wit…
$800
per month
Commercial property 270 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 270 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 270 m²
24700. I will rent an office in the city center on Grecheskaya Street. Business center Papa …
$4,050
per month
Commercial property 170 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 170 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 170 m²
26321 Office for rent, 170 sq.m., in the center of Odessa - Mala Arnautskaya\Ekaterininskaya…
$1,000
per month
Commercial property 42 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 42 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 42 m²
29086 I will rent a space in 60 Zhemchuzhina on Krasnova. Total area 42.38 sq. m. Condition …
$640
per month
Commercial property 714 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 714 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 714 m²
27664. Rental of premises in the Gulf Stream residential complex, Tenistaya street. At the m…
$8,000
per month
Commercial property 309 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 309 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 309 m²
18333. Office space with a front entrance in a club house in Dunaeva Lane. Representative o…
$2,500
per month
Commercial property 97 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 97 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
30244. Office with modern renovation in Arcadia. Total area 97.1 sq.m., 4 offices with sea v…
$1,165
per month
Commercial property 61 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 61 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 61 m²
22795. I will rent an office with a total area of ​​61 sq.m. In the Kadorr business center o…
$915
per month
Commercial property 190 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 190 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 190 m²
21834 facade premises on Ekaterininskaya. Total area 190 sq.m. Two facade entrances and 4 di…
$2,500
per month
Commercial property 700 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 700 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 700 m²
15622. A premise in the city center is offered for rent. In the business center of our city…
$3,900
per month
Commercial property 105 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 105 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 105 m²
30279. I will rent an office of 104.4 sq.m. in the business center on Uspenskaya. It is plan…
$1,305
per month
Commercial property 120 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 120 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 120 m²
17594. A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office premise with a total a…
$960
per month
Commercial property 70 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 70 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
30283. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$1,050
per month
Commercial property 50 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 50 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
17601 A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office premise with a total ar…
$400
per month
Commercial property 220 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 220 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 220 m²
31245. Facade room for long -term rental in the historical center, in excellent condition, t…
$1,000
per month
Commercial property 145 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 145 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 145 m²
30242. I will rent an office in Kadorr city mall on Genuezskaya without commission. The off…
$1,805
per month
Commercial property 46 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 46 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 46 m²
30865. I will rent a room in the residential complex Continent on Tairova. Total area 46 sq.…
$500
per month
Commercial property 72 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 72 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 72 m²
30273. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$1,015
per month
Commercial property 210 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 210 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 210 m²
30519 I will rent a spacious office with a terrace with a total area of ​​277 sq.m. The area…
$2,500
per month
