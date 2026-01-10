Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Urban Hromada
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/20
$260
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 10/10
29180...Apartment for rent in the Patrician residential complex - a prestigious new business…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go