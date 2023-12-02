Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Kyiv
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kyiv, Ukraine

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
5 room house in Kyiv, Ukraine
5 room house
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
New 2 Storey House Kyiv Bykivnya Lesnaya metro station SH-159-570 I sell a New Two-Storey …
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with elevator, with central heating in Kyiv, Ukraine
3 room house with furniture, with elevator, with central heating
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
House 237 m2 1km from the metro OsokorkiSH - 156 - 062Kiev, Osokorki, st. Sadovaya. Sale 2 a…
€280,000
per month
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms with terrace, with surveillance security system in pecherskyi-district, Ukraine
Townhouse 5 rooms with terrace, with surveillance security system
pecherskyi-district, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
Without%! Sale of modern townhouses in the complex "Elwood Townhouse" with a closed territor…
€71,884
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Kyiv, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir