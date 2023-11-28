Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Kyiv Oblast

Residential properties for sale in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine

apartments
10
houses
3
13 properties total found
1 room apartment in Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7/10
SF-2-519-323 Sofiyivska Borshchagovka. For sale 2-room apartment Zhk Sofievskaya Slobidka…
€77,567
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/11
SF-2-519-288 Renovated apartment, residential complex Sofia, Sofievskaya Slobidka, Teremk…
€47,453
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Yurivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Yurivka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 6/10
SF-2-519-252 Selling 1-room apartment in the residential complex Pionersky Kvartal To th…
€36,502
Leave a request
4 room house in Rozhny, Ukraine
4 room house
Rozhny, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
SH-163-883 I sell a house built in 2010, the village of Rozhny, ST Trudovik, Tsentralnaya S…
€66,617
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
I will sell 1 room Sofievskaya Borshchagovka residential complex Sofia # SF-2-508-790 An…
€41,065
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 10/11
I will sell 2 rooms in Sofievskaya Borshchagovka residential complex Stozhary # SF-2-508-61…
€36,502
Leave a request
5 room house in Obukhiv Raion, Ukraine
5 room house
Obukhiv Raion, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
I sell a House with a Fireplace Lake Romankov Dneprovskoe highway SH-163-082 I sell a 3-st…
€84,868
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Svyatopetrivske, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Svyatopetrivske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/5
I will sell an apartment in the residential complex "Kyivskyi estate" Sofievskaya Borshchago…
€42,890
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Bila Tserkva, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/9
I will sell 1 room Sofievskaya Borshchagovka residential complex Lvovskiy maetok #SF-2-503-…
€51,103
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Sofiivska Borschahivka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/10
I will sell 3 rooms in Sofievskaya Borshchagovka residential complex Clubny ot Martynova # …
€82,130
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Svyatopetrivske, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Svyatopetrivske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
I will sell an apartment in the residential complex "Kyivskyi estate" Sofievskaya Borshchago…
€47,635
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Yahotyn, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Yahotyn, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/24
I am selling a 2-room apartment in Kyiv Teremky-2 metro station Exhibition Center SF-2-149-…
€104,944
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Brovary, Ukraine
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Brovary, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
€145,096
Leave a request

Properties features in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir