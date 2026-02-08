Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Dobroslav
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dobroslav, Ukraine

1 property total found
4 room house in Dobroslav, Ukraine
4 room house
Dobroslav, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
$13,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go