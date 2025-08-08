Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine

1 property total found
4 room apartment in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 23/24
I sell an apartment of 100 square meters on the 23rd floor in LCD Modern (business class), I…
$116,000
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
