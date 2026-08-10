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Houses for sale in Berezivka Raion, Ukraine

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House in Berezivka, Ukraine
House
Berezivka, Ukraine
Area 268 m²
33508. A house for sale in the center of Berezovka. The total area of the house is 268 squar…
$43,000
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