Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Balta
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Balta, Ukraine

1 property total found
Commercial property 5 000 m² in Balta, Ukraine
Commercial property 5 000 m²
Balta, Ukraine
Area 5 000 m²
$620,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes