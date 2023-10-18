Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Pasadag Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€256,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€190,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€157,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€152,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€122,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Special-Design Apartments Intertwined with Nature in Kocaeli İzmit The apartments are situat…
€105,000

Properties features in Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir