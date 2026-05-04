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Apartment in a new building The Vira Istanbul

Beylikduzu, Turkey
Price on request
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6
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ID: 38857
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

The Vira Istanbul project is located in Beylikduzu district of Istanbul, and is one of the most important tourist centers in the city. The project extends over an area of 92,000 m² and includes 17 buildings with distinctive engineering designs, including 1156 apartments With patterns from 1+1 to 1+4  and 39 shops 

Vira Istanbul project aims to provide an integrated residential environment that combines comfort and luxury, with integrated service facilities and wide green spaces.

Advantages of the project:

Strategically located near Anatolia High School and Science High School-

Its proximity to the educational community, which includes educational facilities from- childhood to universities.

  • It is 3 minutes from the coast of the Cavakly region
  • It is two minutes from the E-5 Europe Road metro stop
  • Its proximity to Wadi Al Hayat Park, which has an area of one million m²
  • Waterfalls and fresh pools
  • Aquariums for displaying aquarium fish
  • Japanese and aromatic plants
  • Multiple restaurants and dedicated cycling and walking routes
  • Swimming pools, sports fields, and fitness fields

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building The Vira Istanbul
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Price on request
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