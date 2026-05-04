Apartment in a new building The Vira Istanbul

The Vira Istanbul project is located in Beylikduzu district of Istanbul, and is one of the most important tourist centers in the city. The project extends over an area of 92,000 m² and includes 17 buildings with distinctive engineering designs, including 1156 apartments With patterns from 1+1 to 1+4 and 39 shops

Vira Istanbul project aims to provide an integrated residential environment that combines comfort and luxury, with integrated service facilities and wide green spaces.

Advantages of the project:

Strategically located near Anatolia High School and Science High School-

Its proximity to the educational community, which includes educational facilities from- childhood to universities.