Apartment in a new building ModernYaka

ModernYaka offers 462 homes and 53 stores on a lush 19,538 m² plot in Ispartakule, blending modern living with nature and panoramic Küçükçekmece Lake views.
ModernYaka features 12–25F blocks, spacious units with balconies, quality materials, rich amenities, and strong transport links, boosting lifestyle comfort and value.
10 Advantages
Prime Ispartakule/Avcılar location
70% landscaped green areas
Panoramic Küçükçekmece Lake views
1+1 to 4+1 flexible layouts
Spacious balconies/terraces
High-quality contemporary design
Extensive fitness & 200 m² pool
Child-friendly concept playgrounds
On-site cafés, dining & retail
Strong investment value near TEM & future metro