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Apartment in a new building ModernYaka

Avcilar, Turkey
Price on request
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8
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ID: 38180
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Avcilar

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

ModernYaka offers 462 homes and 53 stores on a lush 19,538 m² plot in Ispartakule, blending modern living with nature and panoramic Küçükçekmece Lake views.
ModernYaka features 12–25F blocks, spacious units with balconies, quality materials, rich amenities, and strong transport links, boosting lifestyle comfort and value.

10 Advantages

  1. Prime Ispartakule/Avcılar location

  2. 70% landscaped green areas

  3. Panoramic Küçükçekmece Lake views

  4. 1+1 to 4+1 flexible layouts

  5. Spacious balconies/terraces

  6. High-quality contemporary design

  7. Extensive fitness & 200 m² pool

  8. Child-friendly concept playgrounds

  9. On-site cafés, dining & retail

  10. Strong investment value near TEM & future metro

Location on the map

Avcilar, Turkey

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Apartment in a new building ModernYaka
Avcilar, Turkey
Price on request
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