Apartment in a new building Panoramic View Flats in a Project in Antalya

from
$636,729
ID: 33188
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Kepez

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Flats on the Street with Shopping Centers and Cafes in Antalya, Kepez

Luxury flats are located in Kepez, Gülveren Neighborhood. The region has grown rapidly with its urban transformation projects and attracted investors and buyers. It has become a center of attraction thanks to its high investment opportunities and reasonable prices. This region is preferred due to its proximity to the city center, social facilities, and the sea.

The flats are within walking distance of markets, shopping centers, hospitals, and banks, 3 km from Erasta Mall, 3.8 km from Özdilek Mall, 4 km from Antalya Bus Station and 5M Migros Mall, 4.5 km from Konyaaltı Beaches, 6 km from MarkAntalya Mall, 7 km from Antalya city center, and 17 km from Antalya Airport.

The project consists of 33 commercial shops and a total of 359 flats, ranging from 1-bedroom to 4-bedroom units, spread across 5 blocks. The land area covers 18,003 m². The 1-bedroom flats and the 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom, and 4-bedroom flats offer different luxury complex features.

In the block where 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom, and 4-bedroom flats are located, there are indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a children's pool, a gym, a pilates hall, a sauna, a children's club, indoor parking areas, cafes, a 24/7 security system, walking areas, and a caretaker.

The 2-bedroom flats have a living room, an open-plan kitchen, a bathroom, an en-suite bathroom, a dressing room, and a balcony. The 3-bedroom flats have a living room, a separate kitchen, a bathroom, an en-suite bathroom, a dressing room, and a balcony.

The flats for sale in Antalya are equipped with steel doors, built-in kitchens, smart home systems, air conditioning in every room, combi boiler, underfloor heating, microwave oven, LED lighting, cloakroom, central satellite system, internet, and shower cabin.


AYT-01005

Location on the map

Kepez, Turkey
