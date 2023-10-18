Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Esentepe Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey

5 properties total found
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
New Flats Close to Metro Station in Kartal Istanbul. New flats for sale in Istanbul offer an…
€593,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
New Flats Close to Metro Station in Kartal Istanbul. New flats for sale in Istanbul offer an…
€451,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
New Flats Close to Metro Station in Kartal Istanbul. New flats for sale in Istanbul offer an…
€398,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with security in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with security
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment 2 + 1 in the prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Topsel…
€449,700
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with security in Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with security
Esentepe Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment 3 + 1 in the prestigious complex in Kartal, IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Kartal, Topsel…
€784,100

