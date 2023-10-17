Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Alsancak Mah
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Alsancak Mah, Turkey

1 BHK
11
2 BHK
11
3 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
30 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€39,000
2 room apartment in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
€76,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€60,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€39,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
 A new well-maintained premium residential complex near the largest shopping center in Mersi…
€137,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 11
Studio Flats in Mersin Tece Steps from the Beach for Investors Mersin, the pearl of the Medi…
€49,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with En-Suite Bathroom in Tece Mersin The flats are situated in the neighborhood of Te…
€142,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with En-Suite Bathroom in Tece Mersin The flats are situated in the neighborhood of Te…
€120,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 11
Apartments for Sale with Terrace and En-Suite Bathrooms in Mezitli Mersin The stylish apartm…
€115,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 14
2-Bedroom Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool and Security in Mersin Mersin is…
€83,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin The apartments are located in Mersi…
€98,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin The apartments are located in Mersi…
€73,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece The sty…
€160,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece The sty…
€105,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments in Mersin Tece Within Walking Distance of the Main Road and the Sea The stylish a…
€98,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments in Mersin Tece Within Walking Distance of the Main Road and the Sea The stylish a…
€73,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece Mersin has turned into a majo…
€74,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 13
Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex with Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin …
€79,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 13
Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex with Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin …
€65,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 14
Real Estate in Complex with Aquapark Close to Sea in Mersin Tece Mersin is one of the most i…
€82,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 14
1-Bedroom Real Estate Suitable for Investment in Mersin Tece Mersin is an important city and…
€80,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Mersin Tece Mersin is located in the southern part o…
€65,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 14
Ready-to-Move Properties with Quality Interiors in Mezitli Tece With 320 kilometers of coast…
€141,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 14
Ready-to-Move Properties with Quality Interiors in Mezitli Tece With 320 kilometers of coast…
€127,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats Constructed with High-Quality Materials in Tece Mersin is a beautiful coast…
€185,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats Constructed with High-Quality Materials in Tece Mersin is a beautiful coast…
€141,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats Constructed with High-Quality Materials in Tece Mersin is a beautiful coast…
€85,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
Centrally Located Flats in Mersin Tece with Investment Potential Mersin, the pearl in the Me…
€77,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 14
Centrally Located Flats in Mersin Tece with Investment Potential Mersin, the pearl in the Me…
€67,000
2 room apartment in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
New complex in Mersin in the Yenishehir area We are glad to introduce a new complex with it…
€76,000

Properties features in Alsancak Mah, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir