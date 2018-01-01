Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand

Riviera Monaco is an elite modern condominium located in Na Chom Thian southern Pattaya, in a popular area, on the first line of the sea, right by Jomtien Beach!
The area is green, quiet, well developed. 40-storey skyscraper, includes 412 apartments, with an area of 26 - 130 square meters. m: studios and apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, including penthouses. Most apartments offer stunning sea views.
Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets, shops, popular restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, nightclubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood. To the city center - 15 minutes drive!
EASY:
- lobby with recreation areas
- panoramic pools with a chic round view of the sea and the city
- sun terrace
- gym
- sauna
- tennis courts
- tropical gardens
- restaurant
- bar
- recreation areas
- children's area with a separate pool
- apartment cleaning service
- laundry
- electronic access system to the building
- round-the-clock video surveillance
- concierge service
- security 24/7
- parking
- high-speed elevators
- cable TV
- Internet, WI-FI
Call us and we will be very pleased to help you in buying luxury real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable developers of Phuket and the Railand Property Group.
The project consists of 124 apartments made in two types of layout: studios 36 sq.m and single apartments 57 sq.m.
All apartments with a private balcony.
The building resembles a cruise ship, on the upper deck of which there is a swimming pool and terrace.
Also on the roof of the building is a sports and fitness center, a bar, a restaurant with panoramic sea views.
LOCATION:
Sole Mio is 200 meters from Bangtao Beach, opposite the 4 * Hotel Amora Beach Resort Phuket.
Along the coast there are many authentic restaurants, and a luxury beach club Catch and 5 * Laguna resort are a 10-minute walk away.
A short drive — Blue Tree Phuket Water Park and Porto De Phuket Shopping Area.
FACILITIES OF LCD:
- Pool
- Fitness center
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7
- Parking
- Restaurant
- Reception Hall
- Bar
- Sauna and massage
- Kids Club
- Concierge service
- Cable TV
Call us and we will be very pleased to help you in buying real estate in Thailand at an affordable price!
Ocean Portofino Jomtien is a luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury seaside condominium that features 268 units with unique views of Asia's largest marina.
The complex is located in a super-prestigious place of the Jomtien Riviera, the new elite zone of Pattaya!
Stylish but functional design with an exceptionally spacious space.
An area with carefully thought-out infrastructure that will maximize your needs.
PLUSES OF LCD:
- Cable TV
- Security guard
- Key - access card
- Car park
- lobby
- Public Park / Garden
- Outdoor pool
- Playground
- 5 star hotel service
- Service from Ocean Marina Yacht Club
- gym
- BBQ area
- Wi-Fi Internet in public places.
- Video surveillance
- Security 24/7
Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! FREE to pick up the perfect property for you!