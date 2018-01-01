New complex of furnished villas with a swimming pool and a garden, Phuket, Thailand

Cassia is an amazing condominium located 500 meters from the ocean, in the heart of the vast closed territory of Laguna Phuket.
The complex is located at: Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang Laguna Phuket, Phuket 83110, Thailand.
The project is surrounded by nature, beaches, mountains and lakes, which allows all residents to experience 5-star amenities and excellent service.
The complex offers 193 apartments on 7 floors and includes modern elite condominiums with 1 and 2 bedrooms.
The apartments are fully furnished. Living room and dining room open plan, which makes the room more spacious. The small kitchen is fully equipped to make your daily cooking easier and more comfortable.
The balcony offers stunning views of the pool, the lake. More importantly, there is a private beach with sun loungers.
Cassia is the third brand of the Banyan Tree Group, operating at the international level and offering first-class living conditions and lifestyle.
The infrastructure includes several world-class golf courses, a golf club, a horse club, tennis courts, gyms and spa centers, supermarkets, restaurants and bars, and clothing boutiques. A couple of minutes from the complex is the famous Xana Beach Club.
There is everything for a comfortable stay and an unforgettable pastime.
EASY:
- Cable TV
- Concierge service
- Kovorking
- Fitness
- Garden
- Jacuzzi
- Running track
- lobby
- Meeting room
- Parking
- Restaurant
- Security 24/7
- Shop
- Pool
- Tennis court
We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires! Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit is a vibrant condominium project developed by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited.
The project is located at: Thailand, TH Bangkok Sukhumvit 1419 特政 Ľ 码: 10110.
Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit is conveniently located in the heart of Sukhumvit, the most important business district of the Bangkok metropolis!
The condominium has 37 floors and consists of 287 apartments from 1 to 6 bedrooms.
The apartments are designed in a modern design and have all the amenities for a comfortable stay.
Sukumvit Hospital is the nearest medical facility, which is located 350 m ( it can be reached in 4 minutes. ) from the project, and the nearest schools are in close proximity.
In addition, there are several available modes of transport, including a trip along the Sukhumvit main road and public transport such as Ekkamai BTS., which is only 700 meters away.
The area has excellent infrastructure - within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, a market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment.
Types and details of the premises:
- 1 bedroom ( 47.0 - 56.5 sq.m )
- 2 bedrooms ( 87 - 135 sq.m )
- 3 bedrooms ( 162 sq.m )
- Penthouses ( 180.0 - 245.5 sq.m )
- Duplex penthouses ( 216.5 sq.m )
EASY:
- Security 24/7
- Autonomous garage
- Video surveillance
- Key Card Access
- Elevators
- Sky Pool Endless Pool
- Thermal pool and hydrotherapy pool
- Sauna
- Golf Room for simulators and entertainment
- Yoga and ballet rooms
- Large separate living room and dining room
- Garden for barbecue
- Game room and pool table
- Children's covered area
Call us, and we will FREEly select for you the best real estate in Thailand! Only reliable developers!
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires! EMBASSY is a chic condominium project located at 47 / 23-26 Central Pattaya Rd, Muang Pattaya, Amphoe Bang Lamung, Chang Wat Chon Buri 20150, Thailand.
The condominium consists of three 8 floor buildings with apartments from 1 to 4 bedrooms of various layouts.
The project is equipped with a variety of premium amenities and is made in a modern style.
Green areas complement the complex perfectly and bring freshness to such a warm climate.
Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, etc.
The stunning location allows you to daily observe the beautiful views of the endless sea!
TYPE OF APARTMENTS:
- 1 bedroom ( from 32-54 sq.m )
- 2 bedrooms ( from 50-100 sq.m )
- 3 bedrooms ( from 88-104 sq.m )
- 4 bedrooms ( 108 sq.m )
EASY:
- elevator
- Parking
- 24 hour security
- Video surveillance
- Pool
- Sauna
- gym
- Garden / barbecue area
- Playground
- wi-fi
Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! FOR FREE we will select the perfect property for you!