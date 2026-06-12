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Residential quarter ZhK Cote d Azur

Chiang Mai City Municipality, Thailand
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$62,000
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3
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ID: 3840
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chiang Mai Province
  • City
    Chiang Mai City Municipality

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

DRAFT COTE D'AZUR Luxury apartments in the prestigious landscaped Jomtien district of Pattaya with its own infrastructure and 300 meters from the sandy beach. The complex is designed in the style of French food and recreates the atmosphere of a fashionable French resort on the Cote d'Azur. The complex is located on a closed protected area of 24,000 square meters. m with many pools and a tropical garden, consists of six 8-story buildings and includes 1308 magnificent apartments. On the territory of the complex there are restaurants and shops.  Complex delivered: I quarter 2020 year. INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:
  • Roof Pool and Bar
  • 3 pool areas ( children's pool, adult pool, water slides )
  • gazebos for relaxation and barbecue 
  • open parking
  • security and video surveillance in the territory
  • restaurant 
  • reception ( from 9 to 18 hours )
  • lounge / bar 
  • gym
  • sauna and steam room
  • hot and cold jacuzzi
  • children's playroom
  • table tennis 
  • billiards 
  • computer room / library
DISTRICTURE OF THE AREA: - to Jomtien beach 7-10 minutes on foot, 3 minutes by transport - store 7-11 inside the project ( building A ) - laundry 10 minutes on foot, 3 minutes on transport  - to the nearest hypermarket 10-12 minutes on the track - to the nearest school - 10-12 minutes by transport - to the nearest market - 12-15 minutes by transport For residents of the complex, a free shuttle service to the beach and back is provided. Transport from the project is shipped 3 times a day.  Departure time: 10:30, 13:30, 16:00. PROPERTY FORM: Freehold Foreign Quota

 

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 52.0
Price per m², USD 2,356
Apartment price, USD 122,500
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 32.0
Price per m², USD 2,594
Apartment price, USD 83,000
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 24.5
Price per m², USD 2,618
Apartment price, USD 64,000

Location on the map

Chiang Mai City Municipality, Thailand

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Residential quarter ZhK Cote d Azur
Chiang Mai City Municipality, Thailand
from
$62,000
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