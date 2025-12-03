  1. Realting.com
Residential complex PHUVISTA 3 NAIYANG

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$470,228
;
11
ID: 33050
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Русский Русский

Invest in a unique villa with a private pool and stunning design in one of the most attractive areas of Phuket!
Installments available!
Phuvista 3 NaiYang is a residential complex located in the area of Nai Yang Beach in Phuket. This project combines convenient location, high level of comfort and stylish design, making it an ideal choice for living and relaxing. The complex is suitable for those who are looking for housing in seclusion, surrounded by nature and near the sea.
Facilities: private pools, green gardens, round-the-clock security.
Location:
- 7 minutes by car to the beach;
- 2 minutes by car to the store;
- 3 minutes by car to the restaurant.
Write or call, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

