Residential complex PHUVISTA 3 NAIYANG

Phuvista 3 NaiYang is a residential complex located in the area of Nai Yang Beach in Phuket. This project combines convenient location, high level of comfort and stylish design, making it an ideal choice for living and relaxing. The complex is suitable for those who are looking for housing in seclusion, surrounded by nature and near the sea.
Facilities: private pools, green gardens, round-the-clock security.
Location:
- 7 minutes by car to the beach;
- 2 minutes by car to the store;
- 3 minutes by car to the restaurant.
* The cost may vary depending on the course.