New Construction Apartments in Zanzibar, Tanzania

Zanzibar South & Central
Kusini
Paje
Residential complex Aura Ra aktiv kotoryj vdohnovlaet
Residential complex Aura Ra aktiv kotoryj vdohnovlaet
Paje, Tanzania
from
$78,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Area 53 m²
1 real estate property 1
🌴 Exclusive apartment in Zanzibar - 100 meters to the ocean🗝️ Unique apartment of a modern residential complex. 🌊 Only 100 meters to the ocean - 2 minutes walk to the snow-white beach. 🏊 Direct access to the pool and green area.📍 Description of the site:Location: Zanzibar, resort areaFloor: …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
