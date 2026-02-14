  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Kusini
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Kusini, Tanzania

Paje
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Premium Premium
Residential complex AurAra Paje
Residential complex AurAra Paje
Residential complex AurAra Paje
Residential complex AurAra Paje
Residential complex AurAra Paje
Residential complex AurAra Paje
Residential complex AurAra Paje
Bwejuu, Tanzania
from
$78,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 11
Zanzibar is actively developing, and one of the brightest growth points today are the area of Paget (South-East of the island), the pearl of Zanzibar with untouched beaches and year-round rest.Turquoise water, white sand is an ideal place for recreation, kite and diving.The beach is a 2-minu…
Developer
MBHomes
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
MBHomes
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Aura Ra aktiv kotoryj vdohnovlaet
Residential complex Aura Ra aktiv kotoryj vdohnovlaet
Residential complex Aura Ra aktiv kotoryj vdohnovlaet
Residential complex Aura Ra aktiv kotoryj vdohnovlaet
Residential complex Aura Ra aktiv kotoryj vdohnovlaet
Show all Residential complex Aura Ra aktiv kotoryj vdohnovlaet
Residential complex Aura Ra aktiv kotoryj vdohnovlaet
Paje, Tanzania
from
$78,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Area 53 m²
1 real estate property 1
🌴 Exclusive apartment in Zanzibar - 100 meters to the ocean🗝️ Unique apartment of a modern residential complex. 🌊 Only 100 meters to the ocean - 2 minutes walk to the snow-white beach. 🏊 Direct access to the pool and green area.📍 Description of the site:Location: Zanzibar, resort areaFloor: …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go