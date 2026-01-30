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Residential quarter Urban City Horizon

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$284,412
;
15
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ID: 39531
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 301731638
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola
  • Address
    Calle Coleo

About the complex

Discover the dream of living in this development! Your home in Torreblanca del Sol, Fuengirola We are proud to present an exclusive, modern, and contemporary development of luxury new-build homes with all amenities, where quality of life blends seamlessly with the beauty of the surroundings. The 44-unit development will be equipped with all the amenities you need to enjoy year-round: 2 parking spaces and 1 storage unit included in the price 2 outdoor pools (Chill-Out Pool and Standard Pool) 1 heated indoor pool Spa with sauna and cold showers Coworking space Gym Changing rooms Mediterranean walking trail Located in the prestigious Torreblanca / Los Pacos area. A location that combines tranquility, unobstructed views, and immediate access to all the amenities needed for daily life. The 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom homes all feature large terraces and come in various layouts: ground-floor units, mid-floor units, and penthouses with private solariums. You’ll find all the necessary amenities just a few minutes away. The development also offers the option to install hot tubs, outdoor kitchens, and more on its spacious terraces. The construction is sustainable, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly in every aspect. The layout and orientation are designed to maximize natural light, ventilation, and space, creating homes that offer a high quality of life and lasting comfort. Elegance, the use of the finest materials, and natural colors are hallmarks of the quality and integrity of our Mediterranean-style development. Exceptional Features: Spacious 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom homes, designed to maximize space and comfort. Exclusive penthouses with spectacular ocean views, featuring 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, large terraces, and a private solarium—the perfect space to enjoy the sun. Ground-floor units with large terraces, featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms—perfect for brightening up your days. Exceptional common areas—the perfect place to relax and enjoy the Mediterranean climate. Ready to Live the Dream of Your New Home? This is your opportunity.

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Fuengirola, Spain
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Residential quarter Urban City Horizon
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$284,412
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