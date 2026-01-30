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Residential quarter Morasol - Building 1

Manilva, Spain
from
$413,883
;
8
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ID: 39520
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 962914566
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Manilva

About the complex

An exclusive new development comprising 151 homes distributed across multi-family buildings, designed to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and quality of life in a privileged setting. All homes feature two or three bedrooms, a functional layout, bright and airy rooms, spacious terraces, and outdoor areas designed for everyday enjoyment. At the heart of the residential complex is a communal swimming pool, surrounded by landscaped gardens with Mediterranean vegetation that adds freshness, beauty, and visual continuity to the entire complex. You can also enjoy additional communal areas such as a gym, coworking space, and social lounge. An environment designed for relaxing, socializing, or maintaining your active lifestyle without leaving home. The complex also includes a large underground parking garage with 191 parking spaces and 151 storage units, ensuring functionality and convenience for all residents. Located on Calle Tubalitas, in a residential area of ​​Manilva, this project enjoys a privileged location on the Costa del Sol, just minutes from the sea and with excellent connections to towns such as Estepona and Sotogrande. Surrounded by amenities, tranquility, and Mediterranean landscapes, this is an ideal option for year-round living or investing in a high-value second home. The complex has two pedestrian entrances. One is located to the northwest of the plot and connects to an exterior platform that runs the length of the ground floor of the residential building. Building 1, located in the northeast sector, consists of 10 modules, each with 4 apartments, for a total of 40 apartments. All apartments have east-facing terraces with sea views and a private pool. The ground-floor apartments include a private garden.

Location on the map

Manilva, Spain
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Residential quarter Morasol - Building 1
Manilva, Spain
from
$413,883
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