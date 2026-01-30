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Residential quarter Marinsa Cala Golf

Mijas, Spain
from
$696,242
;
8
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ID: 39347
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 177107198
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Camino Ojen a Mijas de Cala Golf

About the complex

Exclusive complex of 16 newly built semi-detached villas in Mijas. These modern and minimalist design homes are built with high quality materials and designed to offer comfort, spaciousness and luminosity in a privileged natural environment. Each villa has a living-dining room with open plan kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, basement with natural light, solarium, private garden and 2 parking spaces. In addition, there are communal garden areas with two swimming pools. The properties include fitted kitchens, porcelain floors, ducted air conditioning, automated blinds and hot water by heat pump. Located just 300 metres from the award-winning La Cala Golf Resort, they offer access to 3 golf courses, spa, gym, restaurant and 24h security. With excellent transport links to Malaga and Marbella, it is an ideal option for living, holidaying or investment in a highly sought after area.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Leisure

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Residential quarter Marinsa Cala Golf
Mijas, Spain
from
$696,242
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