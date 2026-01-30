Residential quarter Marinsa Cala Golf

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Exclusive complex of 16 newly built semi-detached villas in Mijas. These modern and minimalist design homes are built with high quality materials and designed to offer comfort, spaciousness and luminosity in a privileged natural environment.
Each villa has a living-dining room with open plan kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, basement with natural light, solarium, private garden and 2 parking spaces.
In addition, there are communal garden areas with two swimming pools.
The properties include fitted kitchens, porcelain floors, ducted air conditioning, automated blinds and hot water by heat pump.
Located just 300 metres from the award-winning La Cala Golf Resort, they offer access to 3 golf courses, spa, gym, restaurant and 24h security.
With excellent transport links to Malaga and Marbella, it is an ideal option for living, holidaying or investment in a highly sought after area.
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Mijas, Spain
Leisure
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