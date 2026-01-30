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Residential quarter NAVIGOLF SUITES 2

Mijas, Spain
from
$489,189
;
5
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ID: 38920
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 293788301
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

The final phase of the prestigious Navigolf complex offers high-end residences with stunning sea views, surrounded by an unbeatable range of leisure and entertainment options nearby.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter NAVIGOLF SUITES 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$489,189
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