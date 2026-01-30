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Residential quarter Pure Sun Residences Fase 2

Manilva, Spain
from
$452,785
;
12
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ID: 39314
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1156132353
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Manilva
  • Address
    Camino del Penoncillo

About the complex

New development with 100 apartments in a magnificent residential area and in an extraordinary location. The two and three-bedroom apartments are distributed in different blocks resulting in a balanced ensemble. The project combines a modern design architecture wrapped with a perfectly studied landscaping that surrounds the building with its large gardens and common leisure areas that allow the client to enjoy a resort concept. Very spacious apartments, penthouses and ground floors with distributions, qualities and finishes designed so that the property is just what you are looking for. Every apartment has a large terrace, a key part of the entire apartment, a spacious extension with magnificent views. The location and the environment are other great features of the urbanization, which has unbeatable views of the Mediterranean Sea. Manilva is a unique town due to its location, culture and gastronomy, a place to enjoy the sun, the sea and a nice and friendly lifestyle. The development has spacious common areas have been designed to offer a wide range of amenities, services and fun for everyone. A resort in your own home with large gardens with an infinity pool with saline chlorination, solarium, relaxation and yoga area, spa with Turkish bath, jacuzzi and sauna, indoor fitness area, leisure room with coworking, multimedia and games area, ll surrounded by gardens with landscape treatment... The list of elements of these areas is designed so that you can enjoy this residential area regardless of your preferred lifestyle The units have been designed with an ideal layout with large spaces and terraces designed to be an extension of the apartment. The orientation of the development and its strategic location allow the views and the sun to be the main features of the terraces. The architectural team has performed a study of the environment and the location, which together with an ideal ratio between built and useful area, make these apartments ideal.

Location on the map

Manilva, Spain
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Residential quarter Pure Sun Residences Fase 2
Manilva, Spain
from
$452,785
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Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 79 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Gated community with swimming pool, green area, year-round spa. On site there is a co-working space, smart post office, 24-hour coffee shop, charging for electric cars and scooters, and a children's playground. High-speed fiber-optic internet. Near the complex there is everything you need …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0
286,688 – 308,303
Agency
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