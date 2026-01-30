Residential quarter Villa Kumo

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There are properties that ask you to compromise. This is not one of them. Set within the guarded enclave of El Herrojo in La Quinta, this is a home that was designed with the assumption that you have already seen everything else.
The architecture makes a singular decision and commits to it fully: exposed dark timber cathedral ceilings above, warm natural stone below, and floor-to-ceiling glazing in between. Natural light doesn't supplement the interior here, it authors it. The result is a sequence of spaces that feel simultaneously monumental and effortlessly liveable.
The principal living areas flow without hierarchy, a generous salon gives way to a double-aspect dining room, which in turn leads to a marble kitchen island of considerable scale. This is not a kitchen designed for show. It is designed for use, with the kind of permanence that makes it the gravitational centre of a household.
Downstairs, the programme shifts register entirely. A dedicated wellness floor: sauna, plunge pool, gym, and a treatment area accessed through bronze-tinted pivot glass, operates with the quiet logic of a private spa. Adjoining it: a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a car gallery with a backlit ceiling grid that transforms whatever you park beneath it into an exhibit. The practical and the indulgent rarely share a floor plan this gracefully.
The master suite occupies its own category. A pitched timber ceiling rises above the sleeping area; twin oval mirrors hover above a freestanding vanity; the walk-in wardrobe is lit as a boutique. The ensuite faces the sea. A freestanding marble bath, carved from a single block, sits in front of full-width glazing overlooking cypress trees and the Mediterranean beyond. Morning light hits it first.
Outside, a terrace of considered restraint: an infinity pool edged in stone, striped loungers, a vine-covered pergola for dining, mature palms, and a bougainvillea-lined perimeter. The kind of garden that requires a certain commitment to staying home.
Location on the map
Benahavis, Spain
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