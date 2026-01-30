Residential quarter Villa Kumo

There are properties that ask you to compromise. This is not one of them. Set within the guarded enclave of El Herrojo in La Quinta, this is a home that was designed with the assumption that you have already seen everything else. The architecture makes a singular decision and commits to it fully: exposed dark timber cathedral ceilings above, warm natural stone below, and floor-to-ceiling glazing in between. Natural light doesn't supplement the interior here, it authors it. The result is a sequence of spaces that feel simultaneously monumental and effortlessly liveable. The principal living areas flow without hierarchy, a generous salon gives way to a double-aspect dining room, which in turn leads to a marble kitchen island of considerable scale. This is not a kitchen designed for show. It is designed for use, with the kind of permanence that makes it the gravitational centre of a household. Downstairs, the programme shifts register entirely. A dedicated wellness floor: sauna, plunge pool, gym, and a treatment area accessed through bronze-tinted pivot glass, operates with the quiet logic of a private spa. Adjoining it: a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a car gallery with a backlit ceiling grid that transforms whatever you park beneath it into an exhibit. The practical and the indulgent rarely share a floor plan this gracefully. The master suite occupies its own category. A pitched timber ceiling rises above the sleeping area; twin oval mirrors hover above a freestanding vanity; the walk-in wardrobe is lit as a boutique. The ensuite faces the sea. A freestanding marble bath, carved from a single block, sits in front of full-width glazing overlooking cypress trees and the Mediterranean beyond. Morning light hits it first. Outside, a terrace of considered restraint: an infinity pool edged in stone, striped loungers, a vine-covered pergola for dining, mature palms, and a bougainvillea-lined perimeter. The kind of garden that requires a certain commitment to staying home.