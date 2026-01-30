Residential quarter Palm Luxury Gardens

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A Unique Opportunity: 33 Townhouses and Semi-Detached Houses
Imagine living in a stunningly designed property, surrounded by green landscapes, where modern luxury combines with the charm of nature.
Imagine having access to exclusive amenities such as private swimming pools, a heated communal pool, a state-of-the-art gym and meticulously manicured gardens.
This idyllic lifestyle is not a dream: it becomes a reality with these 33 exceptional homes offering comfort, relaxation and convenience.
Spacious and Versatile Homes
The development consists of 17 three-bedroom townhouses and 16 four-bedroom semi-detached houses.
Each home offers:
- Spacious layouts with open and fluid living spaces.
- Carefully planned designs for modern living.
- Three-Bedroom Townhouses: Ideal for small families, couples or individuals.
- Four-Bedroom Semi-Detached Houses: Perfect for larger families or those who need space for guests.
Location on the map
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
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