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Residential quarter Palm Luxury Gardens

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$893,055
;
16
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ID: 39305
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 795206515
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Resinera Voladilla
  • Address
    Calle del Rio

About the complex

A Unique Opportunity: 33 Townhouses and Semi-Detached Houses Imagine living in a stunningly designed property, surrounded by green landscapes, where modern luxury combines with the charm of nature. Imagine having access to exclusive amenities such as private swimming pools, a heated communal pool, a state-of-the-art gym and meticulously manicured gardens. This idyllic lifestyle is not a dream: it becomes a reality with these 33 exceptional homes offering comfort, relaxation and convenience. Spacious and Versatile Homes The development consists of 17 three-bedroom townhouses and 16 four-bedroom semi-detached houses. Each home offers: - Spacious layouts with open and fluid living spaces. - Carefully planned designs for modern living. - Three-Bedroom Townhouses: Ideal for small families, couples or individuals. - Four-Bedroom Semi-Detached Houses: Perfect for larger families or those who need space for guests.

Location on the map

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Transportation
Leisure

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Residential quarter Palm Luxury Gardens
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$893,055
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