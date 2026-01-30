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Residential quarter Aalto Residences

Mijas, Spain
from
$1,68M
;
16
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ID: 38954
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2033306788
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Tramontana de Riviera, 52

About the complex

This exclusive project consists of 13 luxurious townhouses in La Cala de Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, a region renowned for its natural beauty and proximity to Marbella. The homes feature a Scandinavian design that blends seamlessly with the surrounding environment, offering panoramic sea views. South-facing and energy-efficient, each property comes with a rooftop terrace, complete with a jacuzzi, to enjoy the sun and the stunning views. The townhouses offer between 3 and 5 bedrooms, depending on the buyer’s preference, and are finished with high-quality materials, including gourmet kitchens, designer bathrooms, and underfloor heating throughout. The complex also boasts a swimming pool, gardens, and is within walking distance to the beach, with Marbella just a 10-minute drive away. The area offers all essential services such as supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, and a variety of restaurants. It also features leisure options like a golf course, tennis and padel clubs, and a nearby children’s playground. The location provides easy access to Marbella, Puerto Banús, and Málaga Airport, just a 25-minute drive away. Designed by architects González & Jacobson, this project stands out for its efficient and environmentally respectful architecture, tailored to meet the needs and lifestyle of today’s society, offering a unique and comfortable home on the Costa del Sol.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Aalto Residences
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,68M
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