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Residential quarter Altura 160

Benahavis, Spain
from
$624,570
;
18
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ID: 39596
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 238240831
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis

About the complex

Altura 160, located in the Benahavís area, is a new residential project of 60 apartments, with parking space and private storage room. The new residential is part of the renowned private urbanization “La Hacienda del Señorío de Cifuentes” with which they will share the enjoyment of its current four swimming pools with its extensive gardens, fountains and bar, all in a private guarded area, with exclusive concierge service. One of the quietest and safest residential estates on the Costa del Sol, which is part of the private macro urbanization of Los Jaralillos, in a privileged location high in the valley, dominating the panoramic views to the golf courses of Atalaya and El Paraiso and the bay of Marbella. Altura 160 is distributed in 5 buildings of only 12 apartments of 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, all with large terraces, nestled on a pretty hill and facing south-east towards the Golf Valley, with an exclusive sense of tranquillity and security that you won’t find at any other development in the area. Landscape-style terraces merge into the living rooms of each home with large patio doors to make the most of the natural light available, as well as to enjoy the spectacular views outside, with the homes benefitting from the beauty of the surrounding scenery, providing a sense of relaxation and tranquillity for residents to enjoy. The homes have spacious living rooms and a bright main bedroom with en suite bathroom along with a second bathroom for the other two bedrooms. The homes will be delivered fully equipped with everything necessary so you can just move in, plus the building specifications include high quality materials and finishes with an original Mediterranean style interior design that perfectly complements the prestigious resort in which they are located. All homes include an underground parking space with pre-installation of a charging point for electric vehicles and a storage room. The residential is a gated property with private access to ensure security and peace of mind for its residents. It also has delightful, gardened areas and a designer communal pools (adult and children) with a solarium area and showers. We are sure that you will find all the services, comfort and quality of life that you have been searching for at Altura 160.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
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Residential quarter Altura 160
Benahavis, Spain
from
$624,570
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