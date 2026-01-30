  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calp
  4. Residential complex Laguna Homes

Residential complex Laguna Homes

Calp, Spain
from
$434,821
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 34931
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    Calp
  • Address
    Avinguda de la Generalitat Valenciana

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Lagune Homes brings together everything you need to enjoy purely Mediterranean life.

Lagune Homes is located in Calpe, next to the natural area of Las Salinas and just a 5-minute walk from the famous Fossa beach and 10 minutes from Arenal beach.

Calpe, known as El Penion de Ifach, one of the iconic symbols of the Costa Blanca, is a coastal municipality located 64 km north of Gu Alicante. It borders in the north with Benissa and Moraira, and in the south with Altea.

Excellent location - natural parks, beautiful sandy beaches and crystal clear waters, along with a full variety of recreation and gastronomy.

From Lagune Homes, you can directly access the main communication routes (N-332 and AP-7), which connect to the rest of the main cities of the Costa Blanca, as well as Alicante Airport.

The complex consists of two 11-storey buildings with apartments, on the terraces of which you can enjoy good weather and views on Calpe.

Lagune Homes is part of a gated community equipped with elegant and spacious communal amenities designed for leisure and sports.

Infrastructure:

swimming pool for adults and children with solarium,

- table tennis court,

- gourmet room,

-Green areas and children's area

The hotel has 54 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The apartments will be rented out with a full finish.

All apartments have a garage and pantry included in the price.

The complex is located close to supermarkets, restaurants, bus stops and the beach of La Fossa.

Distance to sea-500 m.

from €374,000 ~668,000

Finding an apartment: Facilities15

Location on the map

Calp, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Orizonne
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$373,094
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$417,349
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$1,87M
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
from
$170,777
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$425,724
You are viewing
Residential complex Laguna Homes
Calp, Spain
from
$434,821
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Show all Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$290,425
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Show all Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$707,739
The year of construction 2027
Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole go…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Show all Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Malaga, Spain
from
$1,40M
The year of construction 2028
Beachfront Apartments Close to Amenities in Málaga Termica Beach Project Malaga is the city of Costa del Sol. It's well known for its beaches, cultural historical heritage and active life. Málaga is not only a gateway to the Costa del Sol but also a dynamic city with a rich history, a flouri…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications