Residential complex Laguna Homes

Lagune Homes brings together everything you need to enjoy purely Mediterranean life.

Lagune Homes is located in Calpe, next to the natural area of Las Salinas and just a 5-minute walk from the famous Fossa beach and 10 minutes from Arenal beach.

Calpe, known as El Penion de Ifach, one of the iconic symbols of the Costa Blanca, is a coastal municipality located 64 km north of Gu Alicante. It borders in the north with Benissa and Moraira, and in the south with Altea.

Excellent location - natural parks, beautiful sandy beaches and crystal clear waters, along with a full variety of recreation and gastronomy.

From Lagune Homes, you can directly access the main communication routes (N-332 and AP-7), which connect to the rest of the main cities of the Costa Blanca, as well as Alicante Airport.

The complex consists of two 11-storey buildings with apartments, on the terraces of which you can enjoy good weather and views on Calpe.

Lagune Homes is part of a gated community equipped with elegant and spacious communal amenities designed for leisure and sports.

Infrastructure:

swimming pool for adults and children with solarium,

- table tennis court,

- gourmet room,

-Green areas and children's area

The hotel has 54 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The apartments will be rented out with a full finish.

All apartments have a garage and pantry included in the price.

The complex is located close to supermarkets, restaurants, bus stops and the beach of La Fossa.

Distance to sea-500 m.

from €374,000 ~668,000

