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Residential quarter Casa Orquidea

Benahavis, Spain
from
$22,62M
;
20
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ID: 39149
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1203944582
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis

About the complex

Perched atop Herrojo Alto with sweeping panoramic views, a true architectural masterpiece. The journey begins along the scenic, tree-lined roads of the exclusive El Herrojo Alto gated community, leading you to the grand entrance of this remarkable residence. A spacious driveway welcomes you to a strikingly modern home accented with natural materials. Inside, sunlight floods the foyer through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, framing breathtaking vistas. The main living area features a stylish lounge with a fireplace that elegantly separates it from the large dining room and contemporary kitchen. An adjoining outdoor kitchen enhances the culinary experience, perfect for entertaining. This level also offers two guest bedrooms, each with a private en-suite bath. Upstairs, you’ll find three additional en-suite bedrooms, including a magnificent master suite of over 70 m². The master retreat boasts a walk-in closet, luxurious bath, and a private terrace with a jacuzzi overlooking the stunning landscape. The lower level unfolds nearly 800 m² of lavish space, all designed to capture natural light and views through its generous windows. Here you’ll discover multiple lounges for relaxing or entertaining, a playroom, cinema room, fully equipped gym, and an indoor spa complete with pool and jacuzzi. Additional features include a dedicated home office, a garage accommodating up to six cars, and three more en-suite bedrooms—one with a private entrance and kitchenette, ideal for staff or guests.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential quarter Casa Orquidea
Benahavis, Spain
from
$22,62M
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Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 89–99 m²
2 real estate properties 2
This residential area will offer you 2 or 3 bedroom homes in a modern building. The communal areas will include 3 swimming pools, a gym, a paddle court and large gardens
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
89.0
404,755
Apartment 3 rooms
99.0
415,016
Agency
EspanaTour
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