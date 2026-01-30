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Residential quarter Las Mesas Blue Horizon

Estepona, Spain
from
$965,865
;
19
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ID: 38988
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 848085551
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Viviendas del Sol, Calle Polonia

About the complex

New development of apartments that offers a beautiful single-storey homes with large rooms, the option of 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large terraces with beautiful panoramic views. They have a fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning, heating and double glazing. The ground floor properties have a garden and private swimming pool, and the penthouses have a solarium and swimming pool. The communal facilities include an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, gym, spa, co-working and cinema room. Is located in one of Estepona's most prime residential locations, in the heart of the Costa del Sol. The location is perfectly connected to the A-7 motorway, AP-7 motorway and just 5 minutes away from Estepona beach. It is an exclusive area with beautiful panoramic views, excellent facilities and a good connection to Málaga airport.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Las Mesas Blue Horizon
Estepona, Spain
from
$965,865
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