Residential quarter Las Mesas Blue Horizon

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New development of apartments that offers a beautiful single-storey homes with large rooms, the option of 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large terraces with beautiful panoramic views.
They have a fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning, heating and double glazing. The ground floor properties have a garden and private swimming pool, and the penthouses have a solarium and swimming pool. The communal facilities include an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, gym, spa, co-working and cinema room.
Is located in one of Estepona's most prime residential locations, in the heart of the Costa del Sol. The location is perfectly connected to the A-7 motorway, AP-7 motorway and just 5 minutes away from Estepona beach.
It is an exclusive area with beautiful panoramic views, excellent facilities and a good connection to Málaga airport.
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Estepona, Spain
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