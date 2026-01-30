Residential quarter The View Marbella

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Luxury residential complex with 2, 3 and 4 bedroom boutique apartments, with breathtaking views from its spacious terraces facing the Mediterranean sea, to Gibraltar and the coasts of Africa. Its elevated location, right on the emblematic golf Valley of Marbella, offers easy access to the golf courses of Los Naranjos, La Quinta, Las Brisas and Aloha. It is ideally located between Marbella and Benahavís, just a step away from the beaches and urban centres.
Starting with seven iconic buildings that will house 49 spacious residences set in beautiful gardens, It will create a unique boutique complex atmosphere. The innovative concept will be followed in the second phase by a further 70 residences to complete the project.
Every floor plan has been carefully studied to optimise the use of our generous internal spaces and natural light, to enjoy the stunning views, as well as to ensure the privacy of each home. The latest technologies will guarantee your full comfort and make you feel at home.
This Project will redefine and set new standards in the concept of real luxurious living with its contemporary architecture and state of the art interiors. Enjoy the panoramic views from your spacious terrace, observe the sunset, marvel at the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea and the surrounding mountains.
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Benahavis, Spain
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