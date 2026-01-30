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Residential quarter Organic Higueron

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,23M
;
14
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ID: 39363
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 984306064
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola
  • Address
    Avenida Fuengirola

About the complex

An exclusive development of 25 contemporary-style homes where architecture, sustainability, and well-being come together to create a unique lifestyle on the Costa del Sol. Each home has been designed to offer maximum comfort, with spacious layouts, large windows, and a careful orientation that maximizes natural light. The finishes stand out for their high quality: large-format porcelain tile floors, fully equipped kitchens, climate control with underfloor heating and an aerothermal system, as well as smart home technology for an efficient and connected home. It goes beyond just a home: each residence features a private pool, creating an intimate space for relaxation and enjoyment all year round. Added to this are comprehensive common areas designed to enhance your quality of life, including a fully equipped gym, an outdoor pool, a solarium, and versatile spaces for working or unwinding. The project holds an A energy rating, guaranteeing efficiency, sustainability, and savings, in a privileged setting that combines nature, privacy, and proximity to all amenities. It’s not just a place to live; it’s a concept designed for those seeking exclusivity, design, and well-being in every detail.

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Fuengirola, Spain
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Residential quarter Organic Higueron
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,23M
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