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Residential quarter Villa Omega

Benahavis, Spain
from
$7,96M
;
20
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ID: 38930
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1340430282
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis

About the complex

Is an exclusive new development located in the heart of Madroñal, Benahavís. This exceptional project comprises two identical contemporary villas, both offering breathtaking panoramic sea views and set within a prestigious gated community with 24-hour security. This villa spans three levels and is designed to provide the ultimate in luxury living. The lower floor features a private spa with the latest micro-cementation technology, including a heated indoor pool, Finnish sauna, and Turkish bath. Additionally, residents will enjoy a fully equipped gym, a games room with a pool table, a bar, and a spacious wine cellar. The architectural concept revolves around two elegant glass cubes, which create an internal courtyard where a beautiful olive tree takes center stage an ideal setting for relaxing or enjoying shisha. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the interiors with natural light while incorporating sun protection for a comfortable atmosphere year-round. The outdoor area offers an expansive terrace with panoramic sea views and an infinity pool made from Indonesian stone, renowned for its water-purifying properties. Sunbeds, a large dining table, and a stylish chill-out zone complete this perfect Mediterranean retreat. The master suite is thoughtfully designed with two en-suite bathrooms and two separate dressing areas, maximizing both comfort and privacy. A staff room and a dedicated laundry area further enhance functionality. Technology and entertainment are state-of-the-art, with the latest OLED TV featuring Acoustic Surface Audio and a BOSE sound system integrated with artificial intelligence. Each villa also includes a private garage with space for four vehicles. In the near future, a new road will connect Madroñal directly with Real de la Quinta and Nueva Andalucía, improving access and convenience. Offers an extraordinary living experience where striking modern design, top-tier amenities, and stunning sea views come together in perfect harmony.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain

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Residential quarter Villa Omega
Benahavis, Spain
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