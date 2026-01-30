Residential quarter Morasol - Building 2

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A new and exclusive residential complex of homes distributed across multi-family buildings, designed to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and quality of life in a privileged setting.
All homes feature two or three bedrooms, a functional layout, bright and airy rooms, spacious terraces, and outdoor areas designed for everyday enjoyment.
At the heart of the complex is a communal swimming pool, surrounded by landscaped gardens with Mediterranean vegetation that bring freshness, beauty, and visual continuity to the entire property.
The complex also includes a large underground parking garage with 191 spaces and 151 storage units, ensuring functionality and convenience for all residents.
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Manilva, Spain
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