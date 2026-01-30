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Residential quarter Morasol - Building 2

Manilva, Spain
from
$477,369
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7
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ID: 39523
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1787178603
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Manilva

About the complex

A new and exclusive residential complex of homes distributed across multi-family buildings, designed to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and quality of life in a privileged setting. All homes feature two or three bedrooms, a functional layout, bright and airy rooms, spacious terraces, and outdoor areas designed for everyday enjoyment. At the heart of the complex is a communal swimming pool, surrounded by landscaped gardens with Mediterranean vegetation that bring freshness, beauty, and visual continuity to the entire property. The complex also includes a large underground parking garage with 191 spaces and 151 storage units, ensuring functionality and convenience for all residents.

Location on the map

Manilva, Spain
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Residential quarter Morasol - Building 2
Manilva, Spain
from
$477,369
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