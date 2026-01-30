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Residential quarter Brisas del Mar

Estepona, Spain
from
$830,484
;
10
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ID: 39015
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1658546287
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle Irene Villa Gonzalez, 9 Hospital de Alta Resolucion de Estepona

About the complex

New development which is consists of 10 attached villas with 4 bedrooms, 3 or 4 bathrooms, 1 or 2 toilets and an office or can be used as a laundry room. For the realization of this exclusive new boutique development of 10 attached villas, a plot of land with beautiful sea, golf and mountain views . The corners villas have their own gardens and private saline chlorination swimming pool. The central villas have the swimming pool on the roof terrace. The open and functional spaces are undoubtedly the protagonists of the houses, they connect us with the terraces and their beautiful views of the sea, golf course and mountains. The white facade brings us closer to an environment of sun and beach, combined with the dark grey stone generate spaces of greater depth, the vertical elements of imitation Wood aluminium will give that tone of warmth that can be appreciated in the images. Materials with very low maintenance that make these facades not only a striking vision, but also coherent with the environment. Contemporary design, best quality, it’s all about living the Costa Del Sol style. Large windows give you light to flood into the open plan dining, living room and kitchen. Sliding glass doors offer access to the terrace. The corners units have a private garden with a private pool and the other units have a fabulous solarium roof terrace with a private pool, ideal for enjoy the fantastic sea views. All Villas have 4 bedrooms, one on the ground level with a separate bathroom and 2 or 3 bedrooms on the first floor with share bathrooms, plus the master bedrooms with a beautifully appointed en-suite bathroom.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Brisas del Mar
Estepona, Spain
from
$830,484
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