  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benahavis
  4. Residential quarter Villa Nova

Residential quarter Villa Nova

Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,83M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 39556
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1645501679
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Address
    Avenida Benahavis

About the complex

Modern 5-Bedroom Villa for Sale in El Paraíso, New Golden Mile, Marbella Tucked away in the serene residential enclave of El Paraíso, this stylish contemporary villa offers refined living on Marbella’s New Golden Mile, just minutes from Puerto Banús, San Pedro, and Estepona.  Spread across three levels, the villa combines minimalist architecture with comfortable luxury. The main floor features an inviting open-plan living and dining area, seamlessly connected to a designer German kitchen with top-of-the-line finishes. Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open out to expansive terraces with both shaded and sunny areas for lounging and al fresco dining, overlooking the private garden and swimming pool.  The home includes five spacious en-suite bedrooms and a guest toilet, all with wood flooring, underfloor heating, and electric blinds, creating a warm yet sophisticated ambiance throughout.    The lower level offers a large multi-functional space with potential for a home cinema, gym, games room, or additional guest rooms, offering flexible living solutions.    Outside, the landscaped garden is ideal for entertaining or relaxing in total privacy. The property also features covered parking for two vehicles and is offered fully furnished and turnkey.    Perfectly located and impeccably finished, this villa is ideal as a permanent residence, luxury holiday home, or rental investment in one of Marbella’s most established neighborhoods.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Riviera Hill
Mijas, Spain
from
$329,918
Apartment building KASIA V
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$389,523
Residential quarter Zew Elviria
Ricmar, Spain
from
$784,978
Residential quarter Suite Mijas fase II
Mijas, Spain
from
$271,898
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$239,562
You are viewing
Residential quarter Villa Nova
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,83M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Be Grand El Limonar
Residential quarter Be Grand El Limonar
Residential quarter Be Grand El Limonar
Residential quarter Be Grand El Limonar
Residential quarter Be Grand El Limonar
Show all Residential quarter Be Grand El Limonar
Residential quarter Be Grand El Limonar
Malaga, Spain
from
$2,73M
An exclusive luxury housing project in one of the most prestigious areas of Malaga, El Limonar. It is made up of five buildings designed to the highest standards. The complex offers 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, all with magnificent facilities. Located between Paseo de Salvador Rueda and Ca…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter The View Marbella 2
Residential quarter The View Marbella 2
Residential quarter The View Marbella 2
Residential quarter The View Marbella 2
Residential quarter The View Marbella 2
Show all Residential quarter The View Marbella 2
Residential quarter The View Marbella 2
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,48M
New project consisting of 70 spacious apartments and penthouses, distributed across seven blocks. The project sits in the hills of Benahavís close to many fantastic golf courses and offering spectacular views of the area and out towards the Mediterranean Sea. The properties are designed …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Show all Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,24M
The year of construction 2028
Perfect Apartments and Penthouses with Great Communal Amenities in Benalmádena Torremuelle is a picturesque coastal area located in Benalmádena, on Spain's Costa del Sol. Known for its stunning sea views, peaceful residential atmosphere, and proximity to both beaches and natural parks, it of…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications