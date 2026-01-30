  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga
  4. Residential quarter Milabeka

Residential quarter Milabeka

Malaga, Spain
from
$637,084
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 38938
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1777014542
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Malaga-Costa del Sol
  • City
    Malaga
  • Address
    Calle Abul Beka, 17

About the complex

This development features an exclusive boutique collection of just 10 contemporary homes. Located on Málaga’s historic Milagrosa Street, next to Parque del Oeste and just steps away from all amenities, restaurants, and entertainment venues, this development offers the perfect balance between urban living and a coastal lifestyle, just 200 meters from the beach and with pleasant, unobstructed views. The project offers 2- and 3-bedroom homes, designed with modern architecture, functional layouts, and high-quality finishes, ensuring comfort and a refined lifestyle. The development stands out for its carefully designed common areas, including a spectacular “Sky & Sea” rooftop with a pool and chill-out area, ideal for enjoying Málaga’s climate year-round. It also features semi-automatic parking, providing maximum convenience and efficiency. A unique opportunity as a primary residence, second home, or investment in one of Málaga’s most promising areas.

Location on the map

Malaga, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Aby Middle
Estepona, Spain
from
$375,424
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter Village Verde Residencial Phase II
San Roque, Spain
from
$967,002
Residential quarter Valley Views
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$397,040
Residential quarter Evergreen Homes
Mijas, Spain
from
$962,452
You are viewing
Residential quarter Milabeka
Malaga, Spain
from
$637,084
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Suite Mijas fase I
Residential quarter Suite Mijas fase I
Residential quarter Suite Mijas fase I
Residential quarter Suite Mijas fase I
Residential quarter Suite Mijas fase I
Show all Residential quarter Suite Mijas fase I
Residential quarter Suite Mijas fase I
Mijas, Spain
from
$521,044
High-rise homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, including a parking space and storage room, in a private urbanization. Different typologies that adapt to your new needs: Homes with terraces, penthouses, ground floors... The interior of the homes will surprise you with their comfortable and prac…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter ISLA BELA
Residential quarter ISLA BELA
Residential quarter ISLA BELA
Residential quarter ISLA BELA
Residential quarter ISLA BELA
Show all Residential quarter ISLA BELA
Residential quarter ISLA BELA
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$893,055
In the heart of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella, rises this residential haven where elegance and comfort come together. Homes designed with high-end materials and exclusive communal areas that reflect the true Marbella style
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Show all Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$435,468
Finishing options Finished
Area 131–205 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Euromarina presents its select collection of luxury villas on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida, architectural gems located in the most idyllic corners of the Mediterranean coast. Imagine waking up to the sound of the waves, sunbathing more than 300 days a year and having the freedom to c…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications