Residential quarter Milabeka

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This development features an exclusive boutique collection of just 10 contemporary homes.
Located on Málaga’s historic Milagrosa Street, next to Parque del Oeste and just steps away from all amenities, restaurants, and entertainment venues, this development offers the perfect balance between urban living and a coastal lifestyle, just 200 meters from the beach and with pleasant, unobstructed views.
The project offers 2- and 3-bedroom homes, designed with modern architecture, functional layouts, and high-quality finishes, ensuring comfort and a refined lifestyle.
The development stands out for its carefully designed common areas, including a spectacular “Sky & Sea” rooftop with a pool and chill-out area, ideal for enjoying Málaga’s climate year-round. It also features semi-automatic parking, providing maximum convenience and efficiency.
A unique opportunity as a primary residence, second home, or investment in one of Málaga’s most promising areas.
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Malaga, Spain
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