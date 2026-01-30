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Residential quarter Horizonte Village Apartments

Mijas, Spain
from
$671,213
;
17
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ID: 39113
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 104970805
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Erica, 6

About the complex

Beautiful residential project on the Costa del Sol, offering modern penthouses, flats and villas with stunning sea and mountain views. With amenities such as underfloor heating, Italian kitchens, private swimming pools and smart home systems, residents enjoy a tranquil retreat with all modern comforts. The majestic residences in the picturesque mountains offer a unique opportunity to savour the tranquil beauty from sunset to sunrise, as the sun casts a golden glow over the coastal landscape. Luxury Italian kitchen cabinets and furniture: Scavolini products are Made in Italy certified and designed for discerning clients. Underfloor heating throughout the property except in the master bedrooms, which have wooden floors. Windows, glass and exterior carpentry by Cortizo, CorVision with double glazing and solar protection. AMENITIES - Children's playground - Outdoor gymnasium - Clubhouse - Swimming pool - Coworking space Easy access to pristine beaches, picturesque villages and vibrant city life guarantees the best of both worlds. Investing in this new project promises excellent growth potential and a steady income stream, making it a smart choice for your future.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Horizonte Village Apartments
Mijas, Spain
from
$671,213
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