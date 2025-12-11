InmoLabclub

  1. Realting.com
Spain, Valencian Community
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2024
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Website
InmoLab.club
About the agency

Inmolab.club is a Valencia-based real estate agency specializing in property search, investment analysis, and full-cycle support for international clients looking to buy or invest in Spain.
We work with new developments, resale properties, renovation projects, investment units, and turnkey opportunities.

Our approach combines strong local expertise, financial due diligence, and transparent end-to-end management: from the first consultation and property viewings to negotiation, notary procedures, mortgage assistance, renovation, and post-purchase management.
We deliver a professional, secure, and results-oriented service.

Services

Key services:
• Property purchase and full transaction support
• Real estate investments and ROI analysis
• Tailored property search
• Renovation management and after-sales support
• Advisory services for international buyers

Inmolab.club. Expertise, transparency, and reliable guidance at every step.

Closed now
Currently in the company: 00:21
(UTC+1:00, Europe/Madrid)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 17:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Spain
Aleksej Vavilin
Aleksej Vavilin
