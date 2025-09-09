Villa 5-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Solarium in Villamartin Orihuela

Spacious Villa with Pool, Basement, and Solarium in Villamartin

Villamartin, a neighbourhood in Alicante located on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after area known for its golf courses, Mediterranean beaches, and relaxed lifestyle. The area offers a blend of tranquil residential streets, lively plazas, and a variety of restaurants, shops, and services. Its mild climate and well-kept surroundings make it an ideal location for both permanent living and holiday retreats.

From the villa for sale in Villamartin, Spain, daily conveniences are within easy reach; the nearest supermarket is 0.6 km, Villamartin Golf 2.1 km, La Zenia Boulevard shopping centre 3.8 km, Playa Flamenca Beach 5.1 km, Torrevieja city centre 10.4 km, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club 11.2 km, Murcia San Javier Airport 32.9 km, and Alicante Airport approximately 52.7 km away.

Set on a generous plot with a private pool and lush greenery, the project is located in a serene residential enclave. Its exterior features are designed for comfortable family living, complemented by nearby green zones and convenient road connections to surrounding towns and coastal areas.

In this stylish 5-bedroom villa, the ground floor opens onto a bright living room featuring a dining area and a fully equipped open-plan kitchen. Each of the three spacious bedrooms enjoys direct access to its own bathroom. On the basement floor, there are two additional bedrooms, a laundry room, and a large open-plan living area. There is also a private solarium, providing panoramic views, which are ideal for relaxation and entertaining.

