3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
€275,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Costa Blanca, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€209,000
3 room townhouse with terrace in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Townhouse in Villamartin, Oriuela Costa. Large lounge, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, …
€219,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
€199,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
€199,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€209,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€207,900
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
€449,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
€420,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Costa Blanca, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 208 m²
€665,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€149,900
3 room townhouse with terrace in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Townhouse in Villamartin, Oriuela Costa. Large lounge, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bath…
€218,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
€198,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Costa Blanca, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€245,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Costa Blanca, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€265,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
€204,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
€297,900
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€246,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€241,500
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
€369,900
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€199,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€198,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
€299,000
3 room townhouse with terrace in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Townhouse in Lomas de Cabo Rogue. Salon, semi-open kitchen, 3 large fully furnished bedroom…
€229,900
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
€328,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
€220,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Costa Blanca, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
€280,000
3 room townhouse with private pool in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse with private pool
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Townhouse on the first line of the beach in Benidorm. Salon with dining area, kitchen, 3 be…
€1,43M
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 139 m²
3-storey townhouse in La Zenia, Oriuela Costa. Salon, separate kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathr…
€199,000
3 room townhouse in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
€207,000

