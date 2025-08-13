Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Townhouse
Piran Pirano, Slovenia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
A small townhouse with a terrace a few steps from the Adriatic coast!The house of the early …
$308,658
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go