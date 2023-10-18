Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Medvode, Slovenia
Plot of land
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 1 385 m²
€589,000
Plot of land in Rakitna, Slovenia
Plot of land
Rakitna, Slovenia
We offer you an excellent opportunity to buy a building plot in an idyllic location on Rakit…
€125,000
Plot of land in Ig, Slovenia
Plot of land
Ig, Slovenia
Area 799 m²
Plot for the construction of a residential building 15 minutes drive from Ljubljana. Land a…
€127,800
Plot of land in Ig, Slovenia
Plot of land
Ig, Slovenia
Area 2 137 m²
Investment offer! Plot for the construction of three houses 15 minutes drive from Ljubljana.…
€342,000
Plot of land in Medvode, Slovenia
Plot of land
Medvode, Slovenia
Area 1 378 m²
Land plot with building permit in the suburb of Ljubljana. Building plot, gross 1378 m2, ne…
€456,000
Plot of land in Vodice, Slovenia
Plot of land
Vodice, Slovenia
Area 1 879 m²
Land for the construction of a residential building in the suburbs of Ljubljana.  The build…
€279,000
Plot of land in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
  EXCELLENT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! In the prime location of Brdo in Ljubljana, we are se…
€7,50M
Plot of land in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 1 845 m²
Land in Ljubljana with CONSTRUCTORY PERMISSION!  Plot with a total area of 1845 m2, of whic…
€650,000
Plot of land in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Plot of land
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Land in Ljubljana with a unique location ! …
€640,000
