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Seaview Houses for Sale in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

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Koper
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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Koper, Slovenia
4 bedroom house
Koper, Slovenia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling a superior detached house in Koper, located in a quiet location. The house wa…
$2,28M
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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Properties features in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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