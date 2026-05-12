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Pool Villas for sale in Upravna enota Izola Unita amministrativa Isola, Slovenia

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1 property total found
Villa in Malija, Slovenia
Villa
Malija, Slovenia
Area 1 368 m²
This is a substantial property in need of finishing. Multiple buildings, pool, good sized la…
$4,50M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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English, Русский, Deutsch
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Properties features in Upravna enota Izola Unita amministrativa Isola, Slovenia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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