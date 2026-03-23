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Villas for sale in Upravna enota Izola Unita amministrativa Isola, Slovenia

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2 properties total found
Villa in Izola, Slovenia
Villa
Izola, Slovenia
Area 536 m²
UNIQUE VILLA, SLOVENIAN COAST Rare opportunity!   A timeless jewel that effortlessl…
$3,82M
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Villa in Malija, Slovenia
Villa
Malija, Slovenia
Area 1 368 m²
This is a substantial property in need of finishing. Multiple buildings, pool, good sized la…
$4,50M
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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